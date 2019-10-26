Say what you want about Kanye West, feel how you want about Kanye West... you're still gonna stream his albums when they drop. Even if gospel music isn't your thing, there's enough curiosity driving you to check out what Ye's musical genius has spawned this time. You want to know which outrageous lines the man had the gall to utter. Many will also likely click on this article to confirm whether he is truly as cancelled as people have claimed him to be multiple times.

Turns out, according to the numbers from HHNM, he is not very cancelled. Jesus Is King is expected to sell 225-275k copies in the first week at retail with 60-85k of that coming from pure sales. The pure sales largely consist of the vinyl, CD and digital album purchases made through Kanye's website. CD and vinyl of JIK are still available to pre-order and expected to ship in 8-12 weeks. With these sales, the album is slated to debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jesus Is King is on track to outsell Kanye's last album, Ye, which moved 208k copies in the first week. JIK being an 11-track album - rather than a 7-track like Ye - will aid it in surpassing Kanye's previous stats.