YG Refuses To Answer Questions About Bloods Affiliation In Assault Case

YG's never shied away from speaking on his affiliation with the Bloods. Red is a common color he uses in his artistic aesthetic and he's constantly seen with a red bandana at any occasion. However, it looks like he's refusing to have his affiliation with the street gang brought up in court for the Las Vegas assault case.



According to The Blast, YG told the court that there are certain questions he refuses to answer by the man who claimed the rapper assaulted him in an alleged assault that took place in Las Vegas. The rapper was sued last year by a man named Benjamin Naderi who claimed YG beat him up for asking him for a picture before robbing him.

Specifically, YG refuses to answer any questions from Benjamin Naderi âregarding alleged affiliations with the Bloods street gangâ or about his prior felonies. The rapper explained that there's still a criminal case against him in Nevada over the alleged incident. He said that if he answers any of Naderi's questions regarding the incident, it could harm his defense in the case. Ultimately, YG denies any sort of responsibility for the assault.

Aside from his suit, YG finally released his new album, 4REAL 4REAL last week which he dedicated to the late Nipsey Hussle. Additionally, he mentioned during his press run, he revealed that he has something "special" on the way with the late rapper.