YG Joins Pia Mia On Mary J. Blige Flip "Feel Up"

Earlier in the year, the internet got a taste of singer Pia Mia's new track "Feel Up" when it floated around the web as a leak. Only then, it featured a melodic featured appearance from Offset.

Months later, the track has been treated to an official release, but fans who heard the first iteration will notice a change as it is YG who hops on the Nic Nac-produced set on this version to lend the assist. While public inquest isn't privy to just why YG took the Migos rapper's place on the official track, the West Coast-influenced bunce of the cut seems much more fitting for the 4Hunnid honcho.

On it, you'll find the Guamanian songstress flipping Mary J. Blige's "Real Love" track to craft the hook in a modern nod to the classic.

Get into the new bop below.





Quotable Lyrics

How you show her real love? Fuck in the jacuzzi

I be showing real love, I'm nice to Mama

And daddy don't approve, but he know I got them commas

He told me "Look son, just keep out the drama"

I said "Okay pops"

Lyin', wearing Prada