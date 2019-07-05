Although he was listed as the proprietor of the vehicle of the black Cadillac Escalade that wasn't in the shootout that occurred in Compton of Wednesday. As the story goes, police engaged high-speed chase with the pursuant driving YG's supposed Escalade, before cornering him on Spruce Street in Compton where both sides engaged in a gunfight, culminating in the death of a police officer.

The Compton-bred rapper has since told TMZ that although the vehicle was registered to his name, as a "company car," he was nowhere close to the crime scene or Spruce Street when the incident transpired. He offered this for an alibi.

"I was nowhere near the scene of this incident and had been in a recording studio all day in Hollywood. I was there until after midnight on the Fourth of July and didn't learn of these events until after they happened," he told TMZ.

Intermediary sources claim that YG was unaware that his company car was being used at the time. The high-speed chase is said to have come to screeching halt when the Cadillac was cornered in Inglewood, with a police-issue "Ghetto Bird" circling overhead. YG's reps have informed TMZ that his attorneys have been in correspondence with the LAPD over the legitimacy of his alibi.

