It seems as if YG just can't catch a break. The Compton rapper has been mourning the loss of his close friend Nipsey Hussle, just days ago news broke that his associate Slim 400 was shot multiple times, and his 4Hunnid artist Sad Boy Loko is awaiting trial on attempted murder charges. Now, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles has reported that the rapper is linked to a shooting in Compton on Wednesday evening.

According to the outlet, officers responded to a report regarding a reckless driver who was possibly driving under the influence. At approximately 11:30 p.m., detectives arrived on Spruce Street in Compton after they were alerted to a shooting that involved both a deputy and a black Cadillac Escalade. Reports state that gunfire was exchanged between deputies and the suspect leaving one officer injured after he was shot. His wound wasn't life-threatening and after being treated, he was quickly released.

The shooting was ongoing during a pursuit where the suspects fired at officers who were chasing behind them and at police helicopters monitoring their movements from above. The chase finally ended in Inglewood were more bullets were exchanged and an innocent bystander was killed.

Police inspected the black Escalade involved in the shooting and found that it was fitted with an unspecified armor and "aftermarket bulletproof glass." When they ran the registration, investigators found that the owner of the vehicle was Keenon Jackson, YG's birth name. One suspect was arrested at the scene but another reportedly remains at large. Detectives are investigating YG's connection with the vehicle and suspects.