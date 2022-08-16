mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YG Brings New “Toxic” Single To “A COLORS SHOW”: Watch

Hayley Hynes
August 15, 2022 20:58
YG’s new single samples Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy.”


One of the many new arrivals to hit streamers this weekend was YG’s Mary J. Blige-sampling single, “Toxic,” on which the California rapper appears to be sharing a message for any of the side-chicks out there.

Along with the single’s arrival, the 32-year-old dropped off an accompanying music video with controversial model Brittany Renner, whom he emulates a happy, loving relationship with (not without his fill of something on the side, though).

“I know what she want, she want what's inside my jeans / She want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key,” he begins on the first verse. “She make love, she will get f*cked, gang, gang, got her throwin' up Bs / She like, ‘Boy, don't do me wrong, just Birc' and Prada me.’”

Check out YG’s appearance on A COLORS SHOW above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates. 

Quotable Lyrics:

I know what she want, she want what's inside my jeans
She want my heart with the lock, she wanna throw away the key
She make love, she will get f*cked, gang, gang, got her throwin' up Bs
She like, "Boy, don't do me wrong, just Birc' and Prada me"

