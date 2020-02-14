YG & Kehlani Are Ride Or Dies On Love Track "Konclusions"

They've been living their love out loud, so it only seems fitting that YG and Kehlani put it on wax. The couple has rekindled their romance following the Halloween 2019 scandal that reportedly showed the rapper lip-locking with another woman. A break-up followed as did Kehlani's single "You Know Wassup" that detailed her heartbreak. After declaring that she was single, it didn't take long for YG and Kehlani to link back up as they shared they've waited five years to ignite their romance.

On Valentine's Day, the happy couple delivered their love-drawn single "Konclusions." YG wants to know if Kehlani will stay by his side through the good times and the bad, and it seems to give a sort of nod to 50 Cent's "21 Questions." Kehlani sings a melody to Tupac's "Hail Mary" as she declares that she's YG's ride or die. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Do you f*ck wit me how I f*ck wit you

Is your love for me bulletproof

If I f*ck on a b*tch, is you gon' f*ck on dude?

Is we gon' play monkey see monkey do?

If I f*ck you good is you gon' f*ck me back?

Is you really gon' get my name tatted?

Top of the morning you throw that thang back

I love how you keep that thang waxed