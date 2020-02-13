Kehlani Drops A Double Feature With Her "All Me / Change Your Life" Video

From riding the subway to cruising through Oakland, Kehlani gives us a look into love with her two-shot new music video.

It's looking like Tsunami Mob queen Kehlani is gearing up to make an official return to music with a proper follow-up to her 2019 mixtape While We Wait that dropped almost a full year ago. While the upcoming project is still untitled, or announced for that matter, fans can still enjoy the video(s) for Lani's new songs "All Me" and "Change Your Life."



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Both songs deal with the matter of love, which Kehlani knows a lot about now that she's dating rapper YG (seen above). Unfortunately, her Still Brazy boo thang doesn't make an appearance in either side of the video. For the "All Me" portion, Kehlani leaves off Keyshia Cole's vocals that appear on the original version while adapting a visual subway inspiration similar to R&B queen Janet Jackson's 2001 music video "All For You." Transitioning into "Change Your Life," the theme captures a more personal perspective with what looks like real-life couple of various ages, sexual preferences and colors featured throughout. Of course, the timing is quite perfect with Valentine's Day being tomorrow. May the lovers of the world enjoy this one.

Watch the double feature video for "All Me / Change Your Life" by Kehlani above, and we'll keep you all updated on where these singles will appear.