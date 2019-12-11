The Halloween kiss that shook their relationship was played and replayed on social media as the video clip of the incident circulated online, but it looks as if YG and Kehlani are in a much better space than they were. She released her single "You Know Wassup" that detailed her confused emotions about feeling both in love with YG yet betrayed by him, but the two were also spotted at Karen Civil's birthday dinner in Beverly Hills looking cozy. After five years of missed opportunities, YG and Kehlani's relationship was finally solidified, so it's unsurprising that they would give love one more chance.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

YG is still very much in love with Kehlani, but as she has mended a wounded heart, it seems that there have been a few people who have offered up their shoulders to cry on. The Los Angeles rapper issued a warning to those who have taken this opportunity as a chance to get in Kehlani's good graces.

In an Instagram Story post he shared late night Tuesday, YG wrote, "What Young Thug said: Don't get shot tryna comfort my b*tch while we goin thru it. I know where n*ggaz live. Black ops." Weeks ago, Thugger shared that message on his Story as well, letting the world know that he was willing to catch a case over Jerrika Karlae. Check out a photo of YG's message below.