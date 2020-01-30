After the brief cheating scandal last year, it was unclear how things would turn out for YG and Kehlani. The latest hip-hop power couple seemed to be moving forward at a nice pace until the My Krazy Life artist was caught on video locking lips with another woman outside of a Los Angeles nightclub. The moment came as a shock to all of their fans. Allowing a few weeks to pass by, letting the steam blow over, YG and Kehlani seemingly communicated through the issue and decided that they've still got their legs beneath them. They're giving things another shot and, moments ago, YG confirmed the reunion rumors on social media.



John Parra/Getty Images

There wasn't much left up in the air after they stepped out at Meek Mill's post-Grammy party and Justin Bieber's Seasons premiere. The couple had their arms wrapped around each other and their lips active, keeping their relationship a secret from nobody. As if we didn't already know, the Young Gangsta took to Instagram to confirm what's going on in his personal life, grabbing his girlfriend from behind and showing her off to the world.

"You know wassup," wrote YG on a picture of himself and Kehlani from their appearance at Bieber's event. Their chemistry is unreal and as long as both artists can manage to remain faithful, we don't see anything that could ruin their bond.