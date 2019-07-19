Yella Beezy Delivers "Baccend Beezy" Ft. Quavo, Chris Brown, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, & More

In an era when hip hop artists are releasing albums where every song sounds pretty much the same, Yella Beezy has delivered a record that goes against the grain on his latest project, Baccend Beezy. The Southern rapper sticks to his roots as listeners can pick up influences from the region, but Beezy has a little bit of something for everyone on his latest mixtape.

His impressive features include the likes of Too $hort, Chris Brown, K. Michelle, Young Thug, NLE Choppa, Trapboy Freddy, Marlo, and Sir Rec. For his "Tattoo" collaboration with $hort, Beezy taps into a Bay Area, strip club vibe that the legendary rapper is known for. On "Restroom Occupied" with Chris Brown and "Throwed" with K. Michelle, Beezy gives fans R&B jams. "Bacc At it Again" with Quvao and Gucci Mane along with "On a Flight" with Young Thug lean more to the trap sound, but Beezy is able to partner with his fellow artists to deliver songs that are uniquely their own. Check out Baccend Beezy and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Madder

2. Big Sh*t ft. Marlo

3. Tattoo ft. Too $hort

4. Baguettey ft. Trapboy Freddy

5. Keep It in the Fam

6. Hittas ft. NLE Choppa

7. Restroom Occupied ft. Chris Brown

8. On a Flight ft. Young Thug

9. Slow Motion

10. Trust

11. See Me Fall

12. One Time ft. Sir Rec

13. Run The Money

14. Throwed ft. K. Michelle

15. Bacc At it Again ft. Quavo & Gucci Mane