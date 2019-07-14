Big K.R.I.T. & Yella Beezy "I Made" Makes Light Of Keto Rappers

The line of questioning Yella Beezy puts to use on Big K.R.I.T.'s "Made It" is pretty hard to dispel - especially with consideration to all the hardship he's faced in the past 12 months, some of his own doing. On the surface, K.R.I.T. and Beezy are as unlikely a pair as Saweetie and Lil Wayne on "Addiction" the 2nd all-important single leading up to K.R.I.T. IZ HERE's release this past week. You can almost picture Saweetie and Lil Wayne inside of study hall, while K.R.I.T. practices his lesson plan on the outside, looking in. Beezy's newly-formed tag-team with K.R.I.T. is a little hard to visualize on the first listen.

More importantly, K.R.I.T.'s performance on "I MAde" is particularly rousing due to its disavowal of everything "self-righteous" in rap. Neither performer dips below their own personal standard, like a pushover with little purpose, or a rapper preaching positivity with a piss-poor carbon footprint. After hearing the conviction in his words on "I Made," I've come out a Yella Beezy apologist, and an even greater fan of Big K.R.I.T.'s tactful, yet overwhelmingly creative impulses. What do you make of the song? Comment below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck these n----s mad a n---a made it

Most you n----s hate me, I ain't got the patience, hey

I got tired of waiting, hey, I'm so educated

Stacking on the daily

How the fuck these n----s mad I motherfucking made it?

- Yella Beezy