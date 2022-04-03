mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yeat Taps Lil Uzi Vert For “3G” From His “2 Alive (Geek Pack)”

Hayley Hynes
April 03, 2022 09:46
3G
Yeat Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Uzi also appeared on “Big tonka” while Lancey Foux lent his talents to "Luv monëy."


Yeat continues to pave the way for the next generation of Soundcloud rappers. Over the weekend, the influential artist dropped off 2 Alive (Geek Pack) which – on top of a handful of solo tracks – includes two new collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, and a link-up with Lancey Foux on "Luv monëy."

We previously shared a post about the aforementioned duo's first joint song "Big tonka," but now we think it's time for you to tune into "3G." 

"Sheesh, fee, fee / I've been countin' racks ever since 3G (Racks) / Stackin' them rackies up, stand like three feet (Yeah) / Yeah, Mike Jackson, hee-hee (What?)," the "Money Longer" hitmaker rhymes during his turn, while Yeat spits "I'm on the X, I be zooted, yeah (Uh) /
I'm on the Perc', I be fooded, yeah."

Stream "3G" featuring Lil Uzi Vert below, and check out Yeat's full 2 Alive (Geek Pack) here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Sheesh, fee, fee
I've been countin' racks ever since 3G (Racks)
Stackin' them rackies up, stand like three feet (Yeah)
Yeah, Mike Jackson, hee-hee (What?)
My boys, they trappin', they sellin' it
Hitting the block, it go hee-hee (Yeah)
Takin' the molly, the better batch
That shit gon' hit you like hee-hee (What?)

