Yeat Teams Up With Lil Uzi Vert & Lancey Foux On "2 Alive (Geek Pack)"

Yeat has been having a huge run over the last few months thanks to a plethora of viral hits and a massive following on TikTok. Just a couple of months ago, Yeat dropped off the album 2 Alive, which got fans excited for more. Today, Yeat doubled up the blessings for his fans as he dropped a deluxe version of the album called "Geek Pack."

This new version of 2 Alive contains nine new songs, including two features from Lil Uzi Vert on the songs "Big Tonka" and "3G." As per usual, Yeat brings his solid energy and delivery, which might come as a bit of a shock to those who have never listened to him before. His voice is truly unique, and it is why he is quickly becoming a fan-favorite in the hip-hop world.

You can stream the nine new tracks down below.

Tracklist:

1. Poppin

2. Outsidë ft. Young Thug

3. Rëal six

4. Nvr again

5. Luh gëek

6. Rackz got më ft. Gunna

7. Doublë

8. On thä Line

9. Jus bëtter

10. Jump

11. Dnt lië

12. Rollin

13. Taliban

14. Narcoticz ft. Yung Kayo

15. Call më

16. Kant dië

17. Gëek high ft. Ken Car$on

18. Luh m ft. Septembersrich

19. Smooktobër

20. Still countin

21. Big Tonka (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

22. Kant Relax

23. No Comment

24. 3G (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)

25. New Turban

26. Hater

27. Way Back

28. Luv Money

29. Dub