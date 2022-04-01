Yeat Teams Up With Lil Uzi Vert & Lancey Foux On "2 Alive (Geek Pack)"

Yeat has been having a huge run over the last few months thanks to a plethora of viral hits and a massive following on TikTok. Just a couple of months ago, Yeat dropped off the album 2 Alive, which got fans excited for more. Today, Yeat doubled up the blessings for his fans as he dropped a deluxe version of the album called "Geek Pack."
This new version of 2 Alive contains nine new songs, including two features from Lil Uzi Vert on the songs "Big Tonka" and "3G." As per usual, Yeat brings his solid energy and delivery, which might come as a bit of a shock to those who have never listened to him before. His voice is truly unique, and it is why he is quickly becoming a fan-favorite in the hip-hop world.
You can stream the nine new tracks down below.
Tracklist:
1. Poppin
2. Outsidë ft. Young Thug
3. Rëal six
4. Nvr again
5. Luh gëek
6. Rackz got më ft. Gunna
7. Doublë
8. On thä Line
9. Jus bëtter
10. Jump
11. Dnt lië
12. Rollin
13. Taliban
14. Narcoticz ft. Yung Kayo
15. Call më
16. Kant dië
17. Gëek high ft. Ken Car$on
18. Luh m ft. Septembersrich
19. Smooktobër
20. Still countin
21. Big Tonka (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
22. Kant Relax
23. No Comment
24. 3G (ft. Lil Uzi Vert)
25. New Turban
26. Hater
27. Way Back
28. Luv Money
29. Dub