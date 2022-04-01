Yeat & Lil Uzi Vert Spazz Out On New Banger "Big Tonka"

Yeat is one of the more interesting artists in hip-hop right now thanks to his unique delivery and impeccable beat selection. Just about a month after releasing 2 Alive, Yeat came right back last night and dropped off the "Geek Pack" version of the album which contains nine new songs, including a banger with Lil Uzi Vert called "Big Tonka."

On this song, Uzi breaks out one of his most inspired verses in quite some time as he raps about the rockstar lifestyle, all while Yeat croons in the back and gives us that high energy that made him so famous. Overall, this is the strongest song on the deluxe album, and Yeat fans will certainly be excited to hear him alongside Uzi.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cop pulled me over, sike, n***a, I fled (Haha)

Lead on my waist, yeah, I stay with that lead (Skrr)

Metallica, I put spikes in my head (Ayy, yeah)

Whip up, Arm & Hammer, that's an arm and a leg