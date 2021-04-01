Those first-week album sales numbers can have an artist on edge, but fans have been YBN Nahmir's neck over his debut. Recently, Nahmir delivered Visionland, an album that he nurtured for the better parts of a year. He'd teased the project's release for some time and last week, he dropped off his lengthy introductory effort. However, after Akademiks tweeted that it looked as if Nahmir was only projected to sell 4,000 units, the internet was swift in trolling the rapper.

Nahmir faced off against critics who teased him over the numbers but on the rapper's Instagram Story, he seemed grateful for the support. "Thank you so much , I got some new sh*t on the way for yall," he wrote. "It took alot for Visionland 2 come out. I'm back onnat old YBN sh*t tho. Watch how I make the world stfu. #RealYBN #Visionland."

Along with his message, Nahmir shared a series of reposts of people who supported his project, including Asian Doll. "This n*gga not regular lil n*gga on god," she penned. "@YBNNahmir congratulations brother." Earlier today (March 31), Nahmir also posted a screenshot that showed Visionland had acquired over 100 million streams. Check it all out below.



