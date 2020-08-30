visionland
- NumbersYBN Nahmir Announces His "Break" After Lil Yachty Teases Him Over "Dislikes"After Nahmir called "Soul Train" the "song of 2021," Yachty couldn't help but point out the number of dislikes the track received.By Erika Marie
- AnticsEven YBN Nahmir Is Trolling Himself Over "Soul Train"YBN Nahmir is in on the joke.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Yachty Kicks YBN Nahmir While He's Down On April Fool's DayLil Yachty's April Fool's Day joke was to say that he likes one of YBN Nahmir's new songs.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersYBN Nahmir Claims He's "Back Onnat Old YBN Sh*t" Following "Visionland" DebutIt's was reported by Akademiks that the rapper is slated to sell 4K in his first week.By Erika Marie
- NumbersYBN Nahmir Torn Apart By Fans For Abysmal Album SalesYBN Nahmir's album "Visionland" reportedly sold 4,000 copies in its first week out.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYBN Nahmir Debated Quitting Rap Before "Opp Stoppa" Became A Viral HitThe track was released years ago but recently became an online sensation thanks to TikTok.By Erika Marie
- NewsYBN Nahmir Wants To Speed Things Up On "Fast Car Music"The track is said to be featured on the rapper's forthcoming album, "Visionland."By Erika Marie
- MusicYBN Nahmir Announces New Album Title & Release DateYBN Nahmir is gearing up to release a new project.By Alexander Cole