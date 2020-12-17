The TikTok takeover remains as the social media app continues to give artists a new avenue of highlighting their music. We've witnessed various artists reach new global audiences after their songs have gone viral on the app, and it seems that YBN Nahmir is celebrating taking the top spot on TikTok's chart. The rapper shared on Instagram that his single, "Opp Stoppa," is the No. 1 song on TikTok, and he penned a thankful and motivational caption to his supporters.



Carmen Mandato / Stringer / Getty Images

"Took the vaccine so that’s why im talking out the side of my mouth. lol but naw, thanks for #1 on tiktok," the rapper said. "Everything’s coming so unexpectedly. stay true to yourself & good things are sure to come. i really really love you all so much. i don’t know what i’d be doing with my life if stuff didn’t work out the way things did. growing older you start to realize timing & numbers help out a lot. i got the #1 song on tiktok wtf. thank you, thank you, thank you."

Meanwhile, TikTok shared its end of the year report where they reflected on the Top Ten streamed songs of 2020. Unsurprisingly, Drake's "Toosie Slide" took the top spot followed by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP." Check out the list and YBN Nahmir's post below.

1. "Toosie Slide " - Drake

2. "WAP" (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B

3. "Therefore I Am" - Billie Eilish

4. "Lets Link" - WhoHeem

5. "Say I Yi Yi" - Ying Yang Twins

6. "Where Is The Love?" - The Black Eyed Peas

7. "Whole Lotta Choppas" - Sada Baby

8. "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" - Popp Hunna

9. "Mood Swings" - Pop Smoke

10. "THICK" - DJ Chose & Beatking

