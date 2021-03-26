YBN Nahmir Drops Off Debut "Visionland" Ft. G Herbo, Ty Dolla $ign, E-40, Too $hort

Fans have been asking YBN Nahmir when he would finally deliver his debut album, and now it has arrived. On Friday (March 26), Nahmir dropped off his formal introductory effort Visionland, and he wasn't messing around with the number of tracks. At 20 songs, Nahmir hopes that listeners will enjoy varying aspects of his talents, and he called on a few artists to help him on the album. Ty Dolla $ign, G Herbo, DaBoii, G-Eazy, Offset, E-40, Too $hort, and FatBoy SSE all make an appearance.

In a recent interview with GQ, Nahmir spoke about mixing things up on Visionland and including a song where he sings falsetto. "I really didn’t want to put it out too early, because I feel like, you know I rap too much about b*tches and hos and drugs and that kind of thing," he said. "I felt like [this] would throw that off a little bit, people be like, 'Damn this n*gga’s a simp.'"

"But, at the end of the day, it’s a cool ass song, I like it – but I don’t love it, you feel me?" he added. "I put it on the album because it’s different. And I know it’s gonna go somewhere. I really don’t usually make songs for the ladies. But I feel like it will make a lot of progress and show people another side of me, too. Like, I can do anything. And it’s a song that a lot of people will relate to, because they simps, just like me, normal people."

Stream YBN Nahmir's Visionland and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Still (Family) ft. Ty Dolla $ign

2. Regardless

3. Politics ft. G Herbo & DaBoii

4. Opp Stoppa ft. 21 Savage

5. Get It Crackin

6. Fast Car Music (STAIN)

7. PRISON

8. LAMB TRUCK

9. FAST CAR ENDING

10. Wake Up

11. Belgium

12. Make A Wish

13. Homework

14. Streets

15. WooWAM

16. Soul Train

17. 2 Seater ft. G-Eazy, Offset

18. Ca$hland ft. E-40, Too $hort

19. Over Now ft. FatBoy SSE

20. Opp Stoppa

