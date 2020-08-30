YBN Nahmir has his collective have been going through quite a bit as of late. It's been well-documented that Cordae and YBN Almighty Jay have pretty well left the group, while Nahmir is continuing to use the YBN tag. These three met each other while playing Grand Theft Auto and while their friendship began with the game, it was quite clear that each artist had vastly different artistic directions. With this in mind, it's easy to see why the group would decide to go their own way.

Regardless, YBN Nahmir is still here and he is gearing up his fans for a brand new album. Today, he took to Instagram where he released a little snippet while also revealing that he is dropping called Visionland on December 18th.

This is certainly going to be a big step in Nahmir's career and it appears as though fans are already excited about this. However, it's interesting to see an artist reveal their release date over three months before the album's official drop. Typically, album release dates are brought with short notice but now, Nahmir is giving his fans something to look forward to in the future.

Stay tuned for updates on the project as we will be sure to bring them to you.