YBN Almighty Jay Enlists Blac Youngsta To Flex On New Track "Ooouuu"

With YBN Cordae coming off the most successful year of his career in 2019, YBN Almighty Jay is ready to follow in his crewmate's footsteps. While in recent history the 18-year-old hip-hop artist has struggled to maintain his personal relationships, that hasn't deterred the rapper from remaining consistent when it comes to dropping new music. Now, just weeks after dropping the visuals for a song entitled the "G County Freestyle," YBN Almighty Jay is back with his latest single "Ooouuu" featuring Blac Youngsta.

"Ooouuu" takes on lively sonic vibrations filled with animated synth horns, chiming percussive elements, and a bassline that can't be ignored. Almighty Jay kicks off his verse shouting out his 'Young Boss N***as' affiliates before vibing to the beat and eventually spitting some noteworthy bars. Blac Youngsta follows up Jay's chorus with some comical bars of his own before passing the mic back to the "Chopsticks" rapper so he can close out the track.

With Almighty Jay slowly starting to release more music hopefully, he is preparing to release a full-length project of his own. While Jay did contribute to YBN: The Mixtape (2018), it'd be dope to see the young rapper buckle down and spearhead a solo effort to kick off the new year. Check out YBN Almighty Jay's "Ooouu" featuring Blac Youngsta in the link below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rob a dice gang, kill the lightman

Smack a rapper up, and kill his hypeman

You can never catch me with an ugly bitch

Fuck her in the dark, kill the light stand

Parallel park, I'm the iceman

I send a message to the kite man

And I'm killin' shit with my right hand

And left too