YBN Almighty Jay Returns With "G County Freestyle"

YBN Almighty came into the game alongside YBN Nahmir who was certainly making a case for being one of the most promising artists of this generation. Although Nahmir hasn't been as musically active as of late, and YBN Almighty Jay quickly became known for his antics rather than his talent, Almighty Jay is clearly trying to kick off the new year on a fresh note.

A few days ago, YBN Almighty Jay got back into the mix with his latest track, "G County Freestyle." YBN Almighty Jay's flow is much more refined than it was in the past and there's a hunger in his voice that wasn't present in the past. It seems like he's now plotting on making a bigger wave in 2020 and putting his clickbait-y past behind him.

Quotable Lyrics

She kept suckin' after a bust on 'em, laughin'

Twenty thousand dollars for some Cartier glasses

Rich n***a walk around with a backpack

Full of paper but I skipped all my classes