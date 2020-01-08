mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YBN Almighty Jay Returns With "G County Freestyle"

Aron A.
January 07, 2020 20:50
22 Views
00
0
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

G County Freestyle
YBN Almighty Jay

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yes, he still makes music.


YBN Almighty came into the game alongside YBN Nahmir who was certainly making a case for being one of the most promising artists of this generation. Although Nahmir hasn't been as musically active as of late, and YBN Almighty Jay quickly became known for his antics rather than his talent, Almighty Jay is clearly trying to kick off the new year on a fresh note.

A few days ago, YBN Almighty Jay got back into the mix with his latest track, "G County Freestyle." YBN Almighty Jay's flow is much more refined than it was in the past and there's a hunger in his voice that wasn't present in the past. It seems like he's now plotting on making a bigger wave in 2020 and putting his clickbait-y past behind him.

Quotable Lyrics
She kept suckin' after a bust on 'em, laughin'
Twenty thousand dollars for some Cartier glasses
Rich n***a walk around with a backpack
Full of paper but I skipped all my classes

YBN Almighty Jay
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  22
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YBN Almighty Jay
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YBN Almighty Jay Returns With "G County Freestyle"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject