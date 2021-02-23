The world is experiencing many of Kentrell Jr.'s firsts with him as Yaya Mayweather and her family share peeks at their adventures with the newborn. Yaya and NBA YoungBoy rang in the New Year by welcoming their son into the world, and since that time, we've seen Floyd Mayweather melt into his role as a grandfather as his 20-year-old daughter expresses just how much she's enjoying motherhood.

Days ago, Yaya was on Instagram Live where she answered a fan's question. "How's Mom life? It's amazing so good I love being a mother," she said. "I'm honestly the happiest I've ever been like ever, it's just amazing." On Monday (February 22), Yaya returned with news about taking her baby on his first yacht ride, and what was meant to be a fun gathering with her loved ones placed the young mother in the crosshairs of online scrutiny.

In various clips shared on social media, Mayweather is seen dancing with her friends, but it was her holding her baby while standing on the couch cushions that caught the public's attention. Some didn't believe that she should be in that position while on a boat at sea, and soon, it seemed as if everyone had an opinion about how Yaya was treating her child. Check out a few clips from Yaya's yacht ride along with a few reactions below.