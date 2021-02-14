At just 21-years-old, NBA YoungBoy is the proud father to seven children. Most recently, he welcomed a baby boy with Yaya Mayweather earlier in the year shortly after the couple split up. While the Baton Rouge-bred rapper has been off social media for some time now, the various mothers of his children keep fans updated with glimpses of the behind-the-scenes happenings of his life. Yesterday (February 13), Jania Meshell shared an adorable shot of her two-year-old son with YoungBoy Kacey.

The toddler looked adorable in a Woody-themed outfit for his birthday photoshoot. Jania gushed about Kacey in the caption, penning, "You make your parents so proud. Watching you grow and show your different talents every day is the most exciting part." Jania and the rapper previously traded allegations against each other about who gave the other herpes.

Since NBA Youngboy himself isn't on social media to wish Kacey a happy birthday, Drea Symone and Yaya Mayweather, who both share children with the rapper, took to their Instagram stories to wish the toddler a happy birthday. Drea, who shares two children with Youngboy, even shared a different shot of Kacey for the post.



Image via Instagram



Image via Instagram

YoungBoy was accused of assaulting and kidnapping Drea during the course of their relationship. As you may recall, Yaya Mayweather is possibly facing time behind bars for allegedly stabbing one of YoungBoy's other baby mothers.

Kacey appeared in his video for his track "Kacey Talk," alongside his half-brother Kayden.