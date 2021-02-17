Easing into motherhood has become Yaya Mayweather's favorite thing as she has been giving the world sneak peeks of her baby boy. It was just last month when Yaya and NBA YoungBoy welcomed Kentrell Jr. into the world, and since that time, the daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has been busy keeping up with her newborn. Yaya has posted various clips of her father doting on his grandchild and Floyd has even stated that he won't show the little one's face for some time. We'll have to wait and see what Yaya thinks of that but in the meantime, she went on Instagram Live to show what her daily life has been like.

In a brief moment captured by a viewer, Yaya is seen holding her baby boy. In a video she shared to her Instagram Story, Yaya stated that she was happy to show off her natural hair and on Live, she is seen with her massive blowout as she coddles her son. Once she puts him down to check her phone, Junior can be heard crying for his mother in the background.

Fans who keep up with YoungBoy and Yaya have been hanging on every update from the two young stars while the status of their romance remains unclear. It seems that YoungBoy has a girlfriend and has moved on despite also welcoming a child with Drea Symone back in November. Check out Yaya's posts and a few other highlights from Baby Kentrell Jr. below.