As she acclimates herself into the joys of motherhood, more information about NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather's newborn has found its way to social media. Earlier today, we reported on the news that the rapper's mother revealed the new parents named their son Kentrell Gaulden Jr., and now Yaya is giving the world a sneak peek into her father, Floyd Mayweather, doting over his grandson.



On Instagram, Yaya shared a photo of her father holding her son like a proud grandpa. "My [hearts]," the 19-year-old wrote over the picture. In another slide, she added, "My mom & dad just love my baby so much."

The status of her relationship with NBA YoungBoy remains unclear as the couple has been hot and cold for some time. It's speculated that Yaya is one of seven of the rapper's baby mamas and it's reported that NBA YoungBoy has seven children. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, YoungBoy and Drea Symone welcomed a daughter and it's said that YoungBoy has a new girlfriend.

Soon, fans may be able to gain insight into the inner workings of Yaya Mayweather's world as the new mother has recently shared a video showing that she has launched a reality series on her YouTube channel. Check out her posts, and a glimpse into her reality series, below.



