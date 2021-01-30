With a father like Floyd Mayweather, Yaya Mayweather knows a thing or two about the finer things in life. Yaya has grown up in the lap of luxury and has often weighed in on debates about Birkins and the like, so her latest post on her Instagram Story comes as no surprise to the public. Weeks ago, Yaya and NBA YoungBoy welcomed their son Kentrell Gauldedn Jr. into the world and since that time, the new mother hasn't stopped sharing bits of her daily life with her newborn.



Instagram

Yaya has yet to share a photo of the baby's face, but she has given brief glimpses at the newborn being held by her father. Floyd has been enjoying his grandpa duties so much that Yaya even recently shared that she's thinking about moving into her father's estate, and after giving a sneak peek at the property, it's clear that Floyd has more than enough room.

On Friday (January 29), Yaya is back once again with another brief update about her little one, and it seems that Junior is getting laced with expensive jewelry. "My baby already got his first Rolex on the way," she wrote on her Instagram Story with laughing emojis. She didn't detail the fit of the new piece, but we can only imagine how spoiled young Junior is about to be. Meanwhile, YoungBoy is not only celebrating the birth of his son with Yaya, but he also became a father during the Thanksgiving holiday when another woman, Drea Symone, gave birth to his daughter.



Instagram