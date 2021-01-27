She's adjusting to the new responsibilities of motherhood and Yaya Mayweather couldn't be happier. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather recently welcomed her baby boy into the world along with NBA YoungBoy. There haven't yet been photos shared showing father and son together, but Yaya has been revealing just how spoiled her son will be by his boxing champion grandfather.

The new mom has posted photos and videos of Mayweather soaking up grandpa time with the newborn. On Tuesday (January 26), Yaya continued her tradition and shared a clip of Floyd cradling Kentrell Jr. "We thinking about moving to Papa's house [smiling emoji]," Yaya wrote over the clip. Considering she recently shared the news that she was launching a reality series, it could be beneficial to her project.

Meanwhile, Yaya's son wasn't the only child that NBA YoungBoy welcomed recently. On Thanksgiving, a woman named Drea Symone reportedly gave birth to a baby girl. The relationship between YoungBoy and Yaya is unclear, but it's been reported that he has another girlfriend. It is also said that Yaya is the latest in the list of YoungBoy's alleged seven mothers of his children.