One thing social media is good for is a flex, and Instagram is the perfect place for people to show off their goods. Whether it's fashion, luxury items, cars, makeup looks, fresh cuts... Instagram flexing is a right of passage for this generation of social media users tuned into posting their lives for strangers. Yaya Mayweather has enjoyed her fair share of luxury items with a father like Floyd Mayweather, and on Tuesday (August 11), she voiced her frustration with people showing off their Hermès Birkin bags knowing full well they're fakes.

"Wait a minute... This is getting out of hand! I'm starting to see too many people on this app with Birkins like their just some regular bags that you can go buy," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Some of these Birkins gotta be fake and I'm not saying everybody's is fake, but let's make somethings crystal clear for one you can't just walk into an Hermès store and buy a Birkin you have to be like a member in order to buy them."

Yaya Mayweather added that even for the select few who are able to access purchasing a Birkin, they are relegated to only being able to buy a certain amount per year. "This is why my dad sometimes goes overseas to purchase them," Yaya added. "Another thing can y'all please stop calling the Hermès bag with one strap a 'Birkin' because it's not it's called a Kelly bag and the travel size Hermès bag is called a Hawk." She certainly told us. Check out her post below.