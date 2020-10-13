Xzibit, B-Real, & Demrick Drop Off "Quarantine"

This coming Friday, Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick's Serial Killers collective is set to drop off their brand new album Summer Of Sam, which features guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and DJ Quik. And with their lead single "S.O.S" having dropped at the beginning of the month, the crew has opted to slide through with another new offering -- this one boasting the highly topical title of "Quarantine." Produced by Dr. Dre collaborator Dem Jointz, the melodic opening quickly transforms into something far more layered.

Setting things off is Xzibit, sounding as sharp as ever as he lays out brutally honest societal commentary. "All of the drive-through fast food that you can consume, ain't no hospital beds open so one can assume / that if something serious happens let's say having a stroke / that you can possibly get a virus while having some help." Given the serious nature of the topic, "Quarantine" carries a notable weight throughout each verse, and B-Real and Demrick pick up where X left off in that regard. Look for them to explore the current state of the world even further on Summer Of Same, available in full this coming Friday.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

