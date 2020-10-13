Summer Of Sam
- Original ContentXzibit Talks Serial Killers, Dr. Dre's Studio Habits, & Whether We'll Ever See "Bitch Please 3"Xzibit reflects on reuniting with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, crafting the new Serial Killers album "Summer Of Sam," and the unique difficulties that emerge in the midst of a global pandemic. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsXzibit, B-Real, & Demrick Drop Off "Quarantine"Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick drop off new Serial Killers single "Quarantine" ahead of Friday's album release. By Mitch Findlay