Serial Killers
- NewsXzibit, Busta Rhymes, & Demrick Snap On Serial Killers Banger "Man Down"Xzibit, Demrick, and Busta Rhymes body a Focus banger on Serial Killers album highlight "Man Down." By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesXzibit, B-Real, & Demrick Drop New Serial Killers Album "Summer Of Sam"The Serial Killers collective, made up of Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick, have come through with their new album "Summer Of Sam." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsXzibit, B-Real, & Demrick Drop Off "Quarantine"Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick drop off new Serial Killers single "Quarantine" ahead of Friday's album release. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSerial Killers Drop Off New Single "S.O.S"Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick's Serial Killers collective announce new album release date with "S.O.S."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsXzibit, B-Real, & Demrick Get Some R&R On "Fruit Punch"Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick kick back with some "Fruit Punch."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsXzibit, B-Real, & Demrick Steady Lurk On "Serial Killers: Day Of The Dead"Xzibit, B-Real, & Demrick unite for the menacing "Day Of The Dead." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsXzibit, B-Real, & Demrick Prep The Kill Room On "Get Away With It"HNHH PREMIERE: Xzibit, B-Real, & Demrick sharpen the various murder tools.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsMurder ShowB-Real, Demrick & Xzibit reunite for the title track to their upcoming album the "Murder Show."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSerial Killers Vol. 1Here goes one of many mixtape that are dropping today. Xzibit, B-Real & Demrick team up as the Serial Killers Features from Hopsin, Kurupt, Jon Connor and more.By DJ Ill Will
- SongsDoctor's InA collaboration from Xzibit, B-Real, Demrick and Hopsin off "Serial Killers Vol. 1" out now!By Rose Lilah
- NewsSerial Killers "The First 48" VideoWatch Serial Killers "The First 48" VideoBy Kevin Goddard
- NewsSerial Killers ""First 48" (BTS) " VideoWatch Serial Killers ""First 48" (BTS) " VideoBy DJ Ill Will