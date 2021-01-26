Baby Gekyume, XXXTentacion's son, turns 2-years-old today! Cleopatra Bernard, the late rapper's mother, is celebrating Gek's big day by sharing an adorable new picture on Instagram.

"It’s lord geks birthday," she wrote on social media. "All rise, big 2!" Despite the picture only having been shared a few moments ago, some of XXX's affiliates have already taken the opportunity to celebrate his offspring in the comments. The Clermont Twins, Rio Santana, Cleo's new artist Ikabod Veins, and others have all left their birthday wishes.

Cleopatra often shares the cutest pictures of Gekyume, who is growing up so quickly, on Instagram. The rapper and his son, whom he never had a chance to meet, bear a striking resemblance in their facial features. Gekyume has shown that he can recognize his father as well, pointing at photos of the rapper on stage and adorably calling out, "Papa".

XXXTentacion passed away following an alleged robbery gone wrong in June 2018. The Florida-based artist was shopping at a motorsports store when his car was stopped by his four murder suspects, who allegedly caused a road blockage. They seemingly were after his Louis Vuitton bag filled with cash, but when X reportedly refused to give it up, he was shot dead.

Happy birthday to his only son, Gekyume.