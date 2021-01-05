XXXTentacion had a way of connecting to his audience, speaking to their depression, anxiety, and trauma by sharing his own story in his music. Despite his career being taken from him far too soon, the rapper left a lasting mark on his fans across the world, who continue to stream his music billions of times. XXX was killed in June 2018, and he was still one of the most popular artists on streaming platforms for all of last year, which speaks volumes to the legacy he has left behind.

In the days following the artist's death, XXXTentacion's mother revealed that he had a "final gift" for the world before departing, announcing that his girlfriend Jenesis was pregnant with X's first child. Gekyume Onfroy was born on January 26, 2019 and as his birthday nears, Cleopatra Bernard shared a new video of the toddler interacting with pictures of his father in their home, calling X "papa".

X's son Gekyume grabbed hold of a photo book, containing a collage of pictures of the rapper. He instantly recognized his dad, saying "Papa" when he skimmed through the contents. Gekyume never got the chance to meet his dad, who was killed months before his birth.

People are gushing over the post, with Jenesis, Rolling Loud's Tariq Cherif, Jackboy, and X's affiliate Rio Santana all commenting on the video, which was posted this morning.

XXXTentacion's mom periodically shares footage of baby Gekyume, of which we've included some below. Long Live Jahseh.