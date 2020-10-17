XXXTentacion's Estate Releases New "CHASE / glass shards" Visuals

XXXTentacion's estate releases the latest set of visuals from "Bad Vibes Forever."

Fans of XXXTentacion were in for quite a surprise last Thursday evening when the deceased rapper's Instagram account went live.

It turned out that his team had decided to go live from his account to promote a new set of visuals for the song "CHASE / glass shards" from his second posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever, which features Ikabod Veins. Fans were rightfully upset that it appeared that X's team was using his Instagram account to promote another artist (Ikabod appears heavily in the video) but misguided marketing attempts aside, the video is here.

The song suffers from the same pitfalls of X's posthumous music: it's clearly unfinished and sounds more like an outside attempt to emulate the late rapper's style rather than a sound he would have naturally gravitated towards. To put it bluntly, the song feels more like an Ikabod Veins song, with X only showing up towards the end like an outro and his voice heavily filtered for effect.

The video feels claustrophobic and raucous at the same time and exactly how the song sounds. Check out the video for "CHASE / glass shards" above and share your thoughts with us in the comments below.