He may have never received the chance to meet his son, but XXXTentacion's loved ones are making sure his little boy grows up knowing as much about his father as possible. The young rapper lost his life after being shot and killed at a motorcycle dealership in Florida nearly two years ago, and his life has continued to be celebrated by those who admired him.



Jason Koerner / Stringer / Getty Images

Prior to his death, XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was in a relationship with Jenesis Sanchez. Days after he was murdered, the rapper's mother announced that Jenesis was pregnant with Onfroy's child. In January 2019, Gekyume Onfroy was welcomed into the world, and since that time, the late rapper's family have shared a few photos of the growing boy.

More pictures of Jenesis and Gekyume surfaced on Friday (April 24) and the one-year-old is the spitting image of his father. The Shade Room reposted the photos on Instagram and within minutes people flooded the comment section with kind words about XXXTentacion's son. If you're wondering why they decided to name the child Gekyume, it's a word that XXXTentacion invented that he said means "a different state or next universe of thought." Swipe through the pictures below.