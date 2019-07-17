There's no doubt that XXXTENTACION created a ton of music during his lifetime. Even though he's gone, there's still a bunch of unreleased tracks that his team has been slowly releasing to the public. Even months after his death, the estate of XXXTENTACION released his first posthumous album, Skins which included an appearance from Kanye West. Now, his mother has announced that a new song from XXXTENTACION will hit streaming services later this week.

XXXTENTACION's mother took to Instagram to announce a release date for his song, "Royalty." The single itself never saw an official release but it did surface on the Internet last summer. The leaked version included contributions from Ky-Mani Marley but X's mom didn't actually clarify whether or not the official version will include an appearance from Marley. The announcement for the single comes a few days after Travis Barker released his own remix to XXXTENTACION and Lil Peep's collaboration "Falling Down."

On the one year anniversary of the rapper's death, his estate announced that he has a new album on the way. We could only assume that "Royalty" will likely be the single that kicks off the rollout for the project. The project's yet to receive an official title but it was previously revealed that it will include appearances from some of the biggest artists out right now. Who those may be remains a mystery but keep your eyes peeled for more details.