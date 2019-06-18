At the time of XXXTentacion's death last year, the 20-year-old rapper was working on two brand new bodies of work. The first, Skins, has already been released as his first posthumous album in December 2018. There haven't been any recent updates regarding the second of the bunch, Bad Vibes Forever, but it looks like that project may be on the way soon.

One year after his tragic passing, XXXTentacion is still one of the most searched-for artists on a daily basis. He created a long-lasting legacy for himself and would likely be happy to see the impact he's made on the music world today. In addition to the documentary that was announced earlier today, Jahseh's estate has sent out a press release to announce a new album. The star is set to expand his legacy even further with the release of his next album, which is set to include a number of popular artists. In the release, X's forthcoming album is not given a title but it does say that it "will feature some of today’s hottest stars."

Earlier this year, the Florida artist's hit single "SAD!" reached one billion streams on Spotify as it continues to inch toward diamond certification. A documentary trailer was previewed today to mark the one-year anniversary of his death, with X saying, "There’s definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion. This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I’ma tell it."

