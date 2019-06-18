Today marks the one-year anniversary of XXXTentacion's death. The 20-year-old rapper was tragically murdered in Florida after he went shopping for a new bike. As he left the store, he walked back to his car and was blocked out by four men who ran up on him and fatally shot him. At the time, we were in shock to hear of the artist's death. He had just started his career and was already one of the most successful young forces in the game. It felt surreal to be losing X so early and today, we still feel the same. His Members Only collective is carrying on without him but fret not because X's true story will be told in full via a new documentary about his life.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

We all know that XXXTentacion had a complicated life. His career was riddled in controversy, including allegations made against him by his ex-girlfriend that he abused her physically and emotionally. It appears as though the late rapper planned to release a documentary about his life one day, ordering a camera crew to follow him around and capture his true essence because today, his estate has announced that a doc will soon be coming out about Jahseh Onfroy.

The video, which was uploaded to Instagram, shows XXXTentacion speaking about himself, revealing that it's the "last time" he'll ever speak on his full story. There is not yet a release date attached to the documentary but his fans around the world will be keeping an eye on this.