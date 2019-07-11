Travis Barker Adds His Touch To Lil Peep & XXXTENTACION's "Falling Down"

Just yesterday, we reported that Lil Peep had taken to Instagram to tease an upcoming remix that Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker was working on, which reworked Peep and XXXTentacions's posthumously released, emotional "Falling Down." With a catalog of collaborations with Lil Wayne, Eminem, The Game, $uicideboy$, Yelawolf, and Rick Ross, it's safe to say that Barker has pretty much solidified himself as one of hip-hop's go-to drummers, appropriately adding this lyrically emo-twinged track to the list. During a teaser clip shared by Peep before the arrival of the remix, Barker explains how the Blink-182's 1999 song "Adam's Song" (which had peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart at the time) served as the inspiration behind his remix of the ILoveMakonnen-assisted Come Over When You're Sober Pt. 2 bonus track.

However, despite having reworked the song, Barker said he "still really really love[d] the original," adding "it just puts you in a mood, you know? You never listen with those ears, like, 'What if i was gonna remix this?' But you just hear the potential of so many other things it could be." He went on to detail how his remix process was "really inspired" by the very Blink song he had just recently looked back on in an interview with Kerwin Frost. Barker explained how he had made "similar arrangement choices with "Falling Down" including heavy toms in the verses" and "bigger choruses."