Travis Barker has earned a place as a periphery player in the rap game, having laid down drums for many different rap remixes. With a catalog of collaborations with Lil Wayne, Eminem, The Game, $uicideboy$, Yelawolf, and Rick Ross, Barker has solidified himself as one of hip-hop's go-to drummers, should the occasion call for it. Now, it would appear he's adding another one to the list, with an upcoming remix of Lil Peep and XXXTentacion's emotional anthem "Falling Down."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The track was teased yesterday by way of Peep's IG page, revealing that the song is set to hit stores on Thursday. Though brief, we do receive a snippet of the track, which finds Barker taking a subtler-than-usual approach, evocative of his work on late Blink 182. In many ways, the pairing is a logical one given Barker's own familiarity with emo-adjacent lyrical themes.

It's unclear how this one came to manifest, but it will likely prove enjoyable for fans of both artists. Of course, there are some who feel conflicted about posthumous music as a general rule, and for them, "Falling Down Remix" might come equipped with some additional baggage. Still, it's cool to see Travis Barker pay homage to a pair of young lost ones, who may very well have looked up to him at one point. Are you interested in checking this out?