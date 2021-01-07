The scene displayed at America's Capitol building earlier today (January 6) not only caused a standstill for the nation's citizens but for a global audience, as well. In the morning, President Donald Trump held a "Stop The Steal" rally where he encouraged his followers to do whatever they could to put an end to what he insists is election fraud—a claim that has been debunked from state to state. Still, his millions of supporters have continued to stand behind him, and thousands descended on the Capitol building as Congress was in session, certifying the Electoral College votes for President-Elect Joe Biden.



Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images

Following the fray where rioters invaded a political building and took over in a failed coup, Congress has reconvened to continue the certification process. World leaders have made their voices heard regarding the day's "disgraceful" event. "Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour," tweeted Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be."

Leaders from Ecuador, Bolivia, the U.K., Italy, Iceland, New Zealand, Australia, and several others have expressed concern for the States. Read through some of their tweets below.