As President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration approaches, Trump supporters have stormed the Capitol Building. By now, you've most likely watched clips and read news stories about what some are calling an act of domestic terrorism as thousands of people bombarded their way into Senate chambers. At the time of this publication, it's reported that the Capitol Building is now safe and secure, but that hasn't stopped President Donald Trump from tweeting to his heart's desire. After receiving backlash from the public, Twitter has put a temporary stop to that.

Moments ago, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have removed a video of the President giving his speech to his supporters at the "Stop The Steal" rally just prior to the Capitol's breach. Additionally, Twitter has not only suspended Trump's account for 12 hours, but they've threatened to delete it altogether. The microblogging site has a lax policy about not removing the accounts of certain world leaders while they're in office, but due to the riots at America's capital.

Twitter also removed three tweets from Trump, including one where he called the rioters inside of the Capitol "great patriots." The social media network has threatened that "future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension."



Twitter

