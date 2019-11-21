A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Chris Brown's house on February 23, 2017. The woman, going by the name Jane Doe, claims to have been plied with drugs by Chris Brown and then raped by his friend, Lloyd Grissom, after clubbing that night. The incident took place at Chris Brown's Tarzana home and CB is being sued over it. But now Jane Doe wants receipts for that night. She is asking through the courts that Grissom turn over his cell phone records from that evening in 2017 and the following day.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

According to The Blast, the court documents Doe submitted say, "This is a motion about holding Defendant Grissom and his counsel responsible for their stonewalling tactics." It then goes on to describe the legal maneuvers Doe's team believes Grissom's is taking stating, "It is undisputed that Defendant Grissom has no objection to Plaintiff’s subpoena to his cell phone carrier for his cell phone records from February 23, 2017 and February 24, 2017. In fact, in response to Plaintiff’s notice to consumer of her intent to subpoena Defendant Grissom’s phone records, Defendant Grissom’s attorney stated that he believed that the defense had already subpoenaed these records and that he would be “happy to turn them over.”

The motion continued saying, “despite being “happy to turn them over,” Defendant Grissom has failed to timely execute the required written release to effectuate Plaintiff’s subpoena to Defendant Grissom’s cell phone carrier, Sprint, for these records.” So according to these documents, Grissom is saying he will cooperate but is not doing so.

Chris Brown denies any wrongdoing in the incident.