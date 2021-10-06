The internet works in mysterious ways and this weekend, the world wide web was doing its thing.

When footage of Atlanta Dream guard and WNBA All-Star Courtney Williams in the midst of a huge brawl in front of an Atlanta food truck surfaced, all hell broke loose. Williams, who was filmed fighting alongside Dream teammate Crystal Bradford, posted the video to Twitter and joked about the altercation.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Despite law enforcement never getting involved, this fight footage reveal did not sit well with fans, the Atlanta Dream and the WNBA.

Williams removed the video and released a statement apologizing for her actions during the brawl, as well as shedding light on it months later.

"I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday," Williams tweeted. "I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward."

Williams, who led Atlanta in points, rebounds and assists (16.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg & 4.0 apg according to Basketball Reference) was obviously remorseful for posting the video and both the Dream and the WNBA publicly shunned the All-Star's behavior.

"The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization," the Dream said in a statement. "We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps."

Commenters were mostly unsympathetic towards Williams as well, writing things like "what a shame" and that it was "too late" to apologize and it is clear that the entire WNBA community is appalled at the video and the fact that Williams joked about it.

It is unclear if any further action will be taken against Williams but let us know what you think of all of this down in the comments.

