It looks as if G-Eazy had a rough evening following an alleged altercation in New York City. The Big Apple has been buzzing with news as New York Fashion Week, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the Met Gala all occurred within days of one another. Celebrities have descended on the city in droves and the rich and-or famous have been filtering in and out of luxury hotels and exclusive nightclubs.

According to reports, on Monday (September 13) evening, G-Eazy and his crew were at the Standard hotel's club when they had an argument with another group. Page Six reported that it was a little after 12:30 a.m. when a person in the rapper's entourage "ended up hitting socialite Daniel Chetrit" over the head with a bottle.



Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

Chetrit reportedly calls the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners good friends and his multi-million dollar family once owned the infamous Chelsea Hotel. On Monday evening, G-Eazy was arrested and “charged with assault after a 29-year-old male and 32-year-old male reported being struck by the defendant."

TMZ stated that the fight apparently continued once the two groups made their way outside and it was there that G-Eazy allegedly punched someone. Chetrit reportedly visited a hospital for treatment while the person who claimed to be hit by G-Eazy did not. The rapper will stand before a judge at a later date. He has not publicly addressed this arrest just yet.

