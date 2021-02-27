Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler was easily defeated in her Senate race against Raphael Warnock back in January. Prior to the election, Loeffler was scrutinized for her position when it came to Black Lives Matter. This scrutiny was especially relevant as Loeffler was a 49 percent owner in the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA, who were very vocal this summer as many African Americans were killed by police. Since that time, Loeffler has been urged to sell her position and recently, it finally happened.

According to Sports Inquirer, Loeffler's stake in the team was sold to the Northland Investment Corporation which is an ownership group led by Larry Gottesdiener, Suzanne Abair, and former Dream player Renee Montgomery, who is also becoming an executive. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert offered some kind words about the sale, noting how much it means to the league.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. "I admire their passion for women’s basketball, but more importantly, have been impressed with their values. I am also thrilled that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will be joining the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team. Renee is a trailblazer who has made a major impact both in the game and beyond.”

As for Loeffler, she seems to be slowly fading out of politics as she no longer holds public office, and it is unlikely she will ever be elected again. Regardless, this is a huge win for Dream players who were vocal about their distaste for the team's former owner.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

[Via]