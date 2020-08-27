Yesterday featured a massive moment in NBA history as teams and players opted to boycott their games in light of the recent racial injustice in the United States. It was one of those moments that made it seem as though time was standing still. That night, players throughout the league had a meeting to discuss whether or not they would bother with completing the season. While last night was contentious, this morning was more unifying as the players decided to continue on with the season, with games most likely resuming on the weekend.

Numerous other leagues decided to cancel their games, including Major League Baseball and the WNBA. Today, the WNBA has opted to cancel their games, once again, and even issued a statement where they demonstrate solidarity with all of those who are protesting what's going on in the world.

As it stands, the WNBA is in the midst of their own bubble season and the league's popularity has been gaining momentum. The cancelation of these games is a reminder that there are more important things in the world than just sports, even if fans may think otherwise.

For now, it remains to be seen when the WNBA will spring back into action, so stay tuned for details as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates.