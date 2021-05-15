This year is a special one for the WNBA as they are celebrating their 25th anniversary. Over the past year, the league has seen an uptick in support, especially when it comes to social media highlight accounts and even TV deals. This has allowed women's basketball to grow at an exponential pace, and while there is still room to grow, there is no denying that the WNBA is in the best place it has ever been.

To kick off the festivities, there were four games last night and they were all extremely entertaining. The best game of the night was between the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever, with the Liberty winning thanks to a last-second shot from phenom Sabrina Ionescu. It was the perfect way to kick off the league's opening night and fans immediately took notice.

Prior to the first games of the evening, the WNBA also received a ton of support from various NBA teams. Players like Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook all had special messages for the players and even Chris Paul could be seen rocking some WNBA gear. All in all, it is obvious that the NBA has a ton of respect for what the WNBA is doing and the partnership continues to look fruitful.

Over the course of this season, the WNBA is promising to deliver a ton of great moments and if the opening night is any indication of what's to come, fans are in for a treat.