With 18 tapes and counting, Wiz Khalifa has one of the most impressive mixtape arsenals in the game. After dropping his breakthrough mixtape Kush and Orange Juice in 2010, the Pittsburgh bred emcee has since certified himself as hip-hop’s undisputed king of stoner anthems. Wiz’s run in the first half of the decade was stellar-- at one point or another, we were all saying “Taylor Gang or die,” and his commercial success among non-smokers and smokers alike easily turned him into one of the most recognizable figures in hip hop.

Born Cameron Jabril Thomaz, the rapper is an eminent advocate for all things bud-related, and his music has become a staple for regular cannabis smokers all around. Never one to be shy about his love for the green, Wiz himself has said that the flower helped him get through high school by making it more tolerable. A sentiment many fans of the pro-cannabis rapper can likely agree with, Wiz’s early, chilled-out, smoke-centered tapes bring a feeling of nostalgia these days for many of his early listeners.

For your convenience, we’ve ranked all 18 of Wiz’s mixtapes from worst to best. Light one up and enjoy!

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

18. Bong Rips (2017)

One of Wiz’s newer tapes, Bong Rips is a four-track EP that offers fans a fresh listening experience from the rapper. A quick listen, the tape is a solid collection of catchy hooks with trap drums mixed in with more classic sounding Wiz beats. The result is an exploration of the Pittsburg emcee experimenting with new sounds while attempting to maintain his Wiz-appeal. Frequent collaborator and Taylor Gang affiliate Chevy Woods assists Wiz on the tape’s strongest moments.

17. Laugh Now, Fly Later (2017)

Intended to keep fans satisfied until the release of Rolling Papers 2, the project is a solid, relatively misstep free effort from the hitmaker. While there is nothing that makes the tape particularly sour, the lack of cameos and compelling hooks--aside from Casey Veggies on “Royal Highness,” does nothing to establish the tape as an extraordinary project in Wiz’s arsenal.

16. Fly Times, Vol.1: The Good Fly Young (2019)

Dropped on 4/20 last year, Wiz released the vibey 14-track tape as a gift to fans for the cannabis holiday. Sticking to the fool-proof formula, Fly Times returns back to that chilled-out funk Khalifa had strayed from in previous work while also incorporating a throwback R&B sound. Flooded with guest hooks, a standout from the tape comes from “Taylor,” a collab with Cardo named after their star-studded collective. The former Taylor Gang producer is also responsible for Wiz’s memorable Kush & OJ tracks, “Mezmerized” and “In the Cut.”

15. Pre-Rolleds (2017)

Released in summer 2017 just a few weeks before Bong Rips, the surprise four-track tape is a small but mighty promotional teaser for the album. Produced by Taylor Gang member Sledgren, the EP is cited by many fans as a significant improvement from Laugh Now, Fly Later, which arrived earlier in the year. Two songs in particular, “Doubtfire” and “Water Damage,” carry the EP and offer a look at an experimental Wiz utilizing more trap-infused beats and influence from Soundcloud rap.

14. Grow Season (2007)

Wiz Khalifa was just 16 years old when he recorded Grow Season. While the sound here is nothing like the established Wiz we’ve come to know and love, it still offers an interesting look at the early formulation of Wiz as an artist. Elements of Wiz’s current sound can be heard on standout tracks like “Talk To Me,” “Grow,” and “Lifted.” Nonetheless, it’s pretty clear the Pittsburg rapper had not yet fully grown into his artistry.

13. 3 Doobies (2020)

His most recent tape, this three-track project demonstrates that Wiz still has it, tapping back into the chilled-out sound that launched him into the limelight. The Sledgren produced- “See Those” features a trance-like beat perfect for relaxing and smoking to, while “Drink Poured Up” sounds like an unreleased Kush & OJ demo track.

12. Prince of the City: Welcome to Pistolvania (2005)

A true personification of Pittsburgh, Wiz’s fiery first mixtape established him as an artist to watch by various music publications. A project best experienced when listened from start to finish, highlights from the 19-song tracklist include “Oh No” and “Bars.” The tape can also be credited with helping the young emcee score a recording deal with Warner Bros. Records in 2007 ahead of the release of the project’s follow up Prince of the City 2.

11. Cabin Fever 3(2015)

The latest installment in his Cabin Fever series and Wiz’s thirteenth tape overall, the third Cabin Fever continues the already established glory of the previous ones. While the project incorporates compulsory vibey stoner jams like “Call Again”, the tape’s charm actually comes from the more gaudy trap-infused songs like “Respect” with Juicy J and K CAMP, and “Gangster 101” with King Los. Wiz mainly worked with Atlanta-based producers on the project, influencing the trap-inspired sound across the tape.

10. Star Power (2008)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Released 12 years ago, Star Power is the iconic tape that gave us some of Wiz’s most classic moments. In addition to the memorable cuts “Ink My Whole Body” and “Flick’ Ashes,” the project also features a number of songs with non-THC laden bars. Courtney Noelle’s assistance on the hook of “Bankroll” established the song as one of the tape’s most defining and distinct moments. It’s worth noting that with 26 songs total, some points of the project do not standout enough to rank it above some of Wiz’s other work.

9. 28 Grams (2014)

Accurately titled 28 Grams, the 28-track release marked Wiz’s twelfth mixtape. Once again showcasing the rapper incorporating more trap and Soundcloud inspired sounds in full-fledged “Trap Wiz” mode, the stoner-rap tape has very few weak spots. Long time fans of Wiz were rattled by the heavy trap beats and autotune present throughout the tape and some viewed the project as the rapper selling out. Despite the slight change in musical direction, the tape is still one of Khalifa’s strongest efforts to date.

While cuts like “Maan,” “What Iss Hittin,” and “Word On The Town” can make anyone feel like a winner, cuts like “Pure” and “Samo” are woozier songs that call for relaxation--with a blunt, of course.

8. Prince of the City 2 (2007)

The follow up to his debut mixtape, Prince of the City 2 continues to showcase that raw Pittsburg sound Wiz curated since his debut. One of the few projects in the rapper’s catalog that can be classified as having a true East Coast sound, you can hear the hunger in Wiz's bars as he comes in swinging on this street tape. Largely a solo endeavor, the gritty tape has very few dull moments, with each track delivering a compelling message from the rapper.

On the Sledgren produced track “Buss Down,” young Wiz is at his most confident on the project. “Talk To Ya” with Taylor Gang’s Chevy Woods, which samples Usher’s 2004 song “Superstar,” is perhaps one of its kind in Wiz’s discography. You can hear the clear Cam’ron influence on both tracks, an artist Khalifa has cited as one of his favorite. Other key moments on the project include “Gone” and “Poppin’ Rubberbands.”

7. Cabin Fever 2 (2012)

If you’ve noticed with each Cabin Fever installment, Wiz explores a new sound. Whereas the third installment saw Wiz working with Atlanta producers and incorporating more trap beats, the second installment taps into more of a Bay Area sound-- on “MIA” he literally says, “I’m from Pittsburg, but I be in the Bay.” Don’t expect Wiz to deliver any impressive bars on this one--the project is very much party music. Still, the rapper’s compelling melodies and niche topics make the tape one of his best.

Best enjoyed after sparking up, the tape’s groovy sounds are easy to float through. Mentioned briefly, the Juicy J assisted cut “MIA” is one of the tape’s heavy-hitters and is one of the sole Pittsburgh moments on the project. Cuts like “Bout Me,” “Stu,” and “100 Bottles” really tap into that bouncy, West Coast production that heavily influenced this tape, and further solidifies Wiz's skill in effectively incorporating new sounds.

6. Flight School (2009)

Another tape in Wiz’s discography that can be hailed iconic, Flight School was released during Wiz’s golden era. A project many fans associate with his “original sound,” the tape also shows the origin of Wiz’s experimentalism; a number of cuts tap into the techno-fusion realm like “Get Sum” and “Teach You To Fly.” Throughout all fourteen tracks, Wiz manages to deliver an attention-grabbing performance on the mainly solo endeavor.

The entire mixtape is spectacularly cohesive-- it starts off on an introductory high with “Boarding Pass,” and never dips through its runtime. Pinnacles from the project include “Dreamer,” where Wiz’s laid back bars blend perfectly with the song’s stripped production, and “I’m Good,” where the young rapper delivers some of his best, most self-assured, cocky bars to date. “Never Ever” is a tale of victory and features some of the best lyrical moments on the tape. “Hollywood Hoes” serves as one of the rapper’s most unique musical moments. The orchestral production paired with his woozy bars is an undeniable match, the only flaw being its 2-minute runtime.

5. How Fly (with Curren$y) (2009)

A match made in stoner-heaven, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y’s collaboration on 2009’s weed-themed How Fly is an unforgettable moment in recent hip-hop history. Simply put, they bodied this. From the moment Wiz demands, “Clear the runway, baby,” on the opening track, it’s hard to not feel drawn in by the mixtape. The modern kings of melodic stoner music, the pair exchange vibey-bars over relaxed beats from start to finish with no complete misses or boring moments in sight.

Bonding over their love for the green throughout the project, the pair do some story-telling on the intro track “Car Service.” The production alone on the next track, “All Over,” is enough to pull in any listener, while Curren$y and Wiz easily float over the bouncy beat. Other peaks on How Fly include “The Planes,” “Friendly,” and the unforgettable “Rollin’ Up.”

4. Cabin Fever (2011)

The first of the series, the original Cabin Fever remains unrivaled as the best mixtape in the bunch and one of the best in Wiz’s entire mixtape discography. Released in the era of rap where the lines of mixtapes and albums still blurred, the project has gone on to be certified Diamond on Datpiff with over 1.5 million downloads. It deserves all the acclaim, of course. The 9-track tape is packed with high-energy, catchy cuts reminiscent of the Pittsburgh sound that helped launch Wiz’s career.

Every single track on Cabin Fever is stellar. “Phone Numbers” and “GangBang,” both featuring Detroit-raised rapper Big Sean are highpoints on the project, once again highlighting the rapper’s strength in dipping his feet in new sounds while maintaining elements of his classic sound. “Taylor Gang” is another essential moment on the project with a hook you will never get out of your head. Overall, the tape is short but sweet, and a critical piece in Wiz’s discography.

3. Taylor Allderdice (2012)

Named after the high school Wiz attended, Taylor Allderdice deserves a spot in the top 3. For starters, the tape demonstrated Wiz tapping back into his first love: marijuana. Following the mixed reviews of the pop-rap sound on his major-label project Rolling Papers back in 2011, Wiz returned to his classic, THC-influenced sounds and themes on this follow-up mixtape. Quickly becoming a fan favorite and cited as one of the best projects released in 2012, it was like Wiz had something to prove with Taylor Allderdice.

Fully stocked with an array of infectious beats and melodic bars from Khalifa, it is easy to understand why the tape is so adored. Wiz teams up with Cardo and Sledgren for tracks like “California,” “Mary 3x,” and “O.N.I.F.C,” which give the tape that distinct Wiz-sound and resulted in fan-favorites. The project is an incredibly smooth reminder from Wiz that he’s still got it, major label or otherwise.

2. Burn After Rolling (2009)

A concept project based on the film Burn After Reading, Wiz’s seventh mixtape Burn After Rolling is full of personality and truly one of its kind in his catalog. The tape flaunts Wiz’s lyrical abilities as well as demonstrating his impressive ear for a good beat. BAR rightly earns its spot in the second place slot, as a piece of work that is undeniable for any day-one Wiz fan, and equally, a project that maintains musical value to this day.

The tape’s highest points come from the engaging title track that introduces the album “B.A.R,” and “The Thrill,” which is the literal embodiment of nostalgia in a song. The down-tempo “Take Yo Bitch” is Wiz at his most suave, with sultry bars over a silky beat. “When U Find” features melodic rhymes from Wiz over a hazy-beat and samples the 2004 R&B song “You Can’t Blame Me.”

1. Kush & Orange Juice (2010)

Prince Williams/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The aptly titled tape is nothing short of iconic in every sense of the word. Met with critical acclaim and commercial success, it remains one of his most identifiable works to date, spawning hits like “Mezmorized” and “In the Cut.” The tape quickly became a classic and the go-to soundtrack for an entire generation of stoners. It is also the tape that established the glory of a Cardo x Wiz Khalifa collaboration and set the stage for Wiz’s mainstream success.

Imagined by Khalifa as a tape you can wake and bake to, the tape consists of 15 well-crafted stoner jams. The themes of the album are simple and if you’re confused, Wiz gives them a shout out on the memorable cut “Never Been,” proclaiming, “And this brought to you by: Bad bitches and good weed.” Wiz’s relaxed bars on the tape is one of the main aspects of its appeal. Wiz maintains smooth harmonies and flows throughout the project while delivering hit after hit. For example, on “The Kid Frankie,” Wiz floats on the sample beat from English R&B band Loose Ends. “Glass House” with Curren$y and Big K.R.I.T is another unforgettable moment on the album and draws influence from Houston rap.

One listen and it’ll be clear why Kush & OJ remains the best mixtape of Wiz’s career thus far.